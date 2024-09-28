Mbappe has netted five times in his first seven La Liga outings, supported by three goals and three assists from Vini Jr. Bellingham has recovered from injury and will hope to join them in the top scorer charts.

Real Madrid sit second in the league table, already four points short of Barcelona, who boast a 100 per cent winning record so far. Atletico are fourth.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid?

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid will take place on Sunday 29th September 2024.

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid kick-off time

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on ITV4. It will also be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

How to live stream Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid online

ITVX can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

