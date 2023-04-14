Aston Villa have claimed 19 points from their last seven games to climb to a season high of sixth in the table to leave fans dreaming of competing in Europe next term.

Villa Park is the battleground for a meeting between two of the Premier League's most in-form teams this weekend.

Unai Emery has transformed the club since succeeding Steven Gerrard in the Villa Park dugout last October and is getting the best out of striker Ollie Watkins, who has scored in each of his last five games.

Newcastle are looking good for a spot in next season's Champions League thanks to a five-game winning streak.

The trip to the Midlands will be the Toon's third consecutive away game but strong form on the road has been key to their cracking campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Newcastle on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Aston Villa v Newcastle?

Aston Villa v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Newcastle kick-off time

Aston Villa v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Aston Villa v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Aston Villa v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (13/5) Draw (12/5) Newcastle (21/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.