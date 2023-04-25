Villa have been sensational under Unai Emery since the Spaniard took over, with their 1-1 draw at Brentford on Saturday ending the Villans' five-game winning streak.

Aston Villa look to keep their dreams of European football alive on Tuesday evening as they host Fulham in the Premier League.

They're currently sixth in the Premier League and just two points behind Tottenham, who look to be free falling, in fifth. Liverpool are a point behind Emery's men, however the Reds boast a game in hand.

Villa have won their last four home games and they welcome Fulham who also hope to secure European football for next season.

Marco Silva's men, who have won their last two games, are having a brilliant season and they're ninth in the Premier League and just six points off sixth. A win at Villa Park would see them close the gap on Brighton in eighth to just one point, however the Seagulls have two games in hand.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Fulham?

Aston Villa v Fulham will take place on Tuesday 25th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Fulham kick-off time

Aston Villa v Fulham will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Fulham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Fulham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Aston Villa v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Aston Villa v Fulham odds

