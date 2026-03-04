Aston Villa and Chelsea will both be looking to get back to winning ways when they meet in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

The hosts suffered a shock 2-0 defeat away at bottom-club Wolves on Friday, which has allowed Man Utd to leapfrog them into third place.

It's now just one win in six games for Villa, who run the risk of letting an impressive season peter out if they cannot bounce back.

Chelsea have run out of steam themselves in recent weeks, throwing away leads against Leeds and Burnley, but cannot be too critical of themselves in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to leaders Arsenal.

The Blues have fallen six points back from the top four and three behind fifth-place Liverpool as a result, which has dented their hopes of securing a Champions League spot.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Chelsea?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 4 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Chelsea kick-off time

Aston Villa v Chelsea will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Is Aston Villa v Chelsea on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

