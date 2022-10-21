Villa's 3-0 defeat at Fulham - plus the away support making it abundantly clear they wanted Gerrard gone - was the last straw for the club's owners and the ex-Rangers boss was sacked on Thursday night.

Aston Villa host Brentford as part of Sunday's Premier League TV schedule , with the Villans currently searching for a new manager after sacking Steven Gerrard in the week.

Villa have won just twice in the Premier League this season and they're outside the relegation zone on goals scored.

They welcome Thomas Frank's Brentford on Sunday, a manager who is said to be on the shortlist to replace Gerrard at Villa Park.

Brentford have been a bit hit and miss in recent weeks, with Frank's side winning two, drawing two and losing two of their last six league games.

They held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday night and Brentford will be hoping to pick up their first three points on the road this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Brentford?

Aston Villa v Brentford will take place on Sunday 23rd October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Brentford will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Aston Villa v Brentford live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Aston Villa v Brentford team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Ramsey, Dendoncker; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia.

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Pinnock, Mee, Jorgensen; Henry, Jensen, Janelt, Onyeka, Wissa; Mbuemo, Toney.

Aston Villa v Brentford odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Brentford

Aston Villa's players will be keen to bounce back after the disappointing Fulham defeat in the week, regardless of who's in the dugout on Sunday.

Brentford will see this as a big opportunity to kick Villa while they're down and take all three points at Villa Park.

It could be a cagey affair with little separating the sides.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford (6/1 at bet365)

