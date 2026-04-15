Aston Villa are back at Villa Park on Thursday to finish the job in the deciding leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Bologna.

Ad

Unai Emery's side won the first leg 3-1 in Italy last week to seize control of the tie and take a step toward the semi-finals of Europe's secondary club competition.

Emery, a four-time winner of the Europa League, will know his side cannot afford to take anything for granted despite their advantage.

Bologna scored four goals in the second leg away at Roma to make it through the last 16 and bounced back from last Thursday's defeat by beating Lecce on the weekend.

The visitors have to go for it at Villa Park, which should make for an end-to-end encounter.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Bologna on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Aston Villa v Bologna?

Aston Villa v Bologna will take place on Thursday 16 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Bologna kick-off time

Aston Villa v Bologna will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Bologna on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

How to live stream Aston Villa v Bologna online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Aston Villa v Bologna on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Aston Villa v Bologna odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Aston Villa (8/13) Draw (3/1) Bologna (4/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.