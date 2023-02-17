City leapfrogged the Gunners on Wednesday night as goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland secured Pep Guardiola's men all three points.

Arsenal travel to Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon as Mikel Arteta's men look to return to top of the Premier League table following their 3-1 defeat against Manchester City in the week.

However, Arsenal have a game in hand on their title rivals and a draw or a win at Villa Park would move them back into first, three points above City.

The Gunners are winless in their last three Premier League games, however, they face a Villa side who have lost their last two under ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Villa had won three out of four in the Premier League before their two defeats against Leicester at Villa Park and at City last weekend. A win for the Midlands side would see them move level on points with Chelsea in tenth.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Aston Villa v Arsenal?

Aston Villa v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 18th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Arsenal kick-off time

Aston Villa v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Aston Villa v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (16/5) Draw (5/2) Arsenal (4/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Aston Villa v Arsenal prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Aston Villa v Arsenal predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.