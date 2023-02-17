The Gunners lost 3-1 at the Emirates on Wednesday night, with goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland handing Arsenal their first home defeat of the season.

Arsenal can bounce back from their disappointing defeat against Manchester City and return to the top of the Premier League when they face Aston Villa on Saturday.

The result sent City to the top of the Premier League on goal difference, however, Arsenal boast a game in hand and they can go top again with a draw or a win at Villa Park.

Villa, meanwhile, have lost their last two Premier League games against Leicester and City. It stopped their impressive run under ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery that had seen them win three and draw one of their previous four outings.

A win for Emery's men on Saturday afternoon would see them go level on points with Chelsea in tenth, however, the Blues would have a game in hand.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Aston Villa v Arsenal.

When is Aston Villa v Arsenal?

Aston Villa v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 18th February 2023.

Aston Villa v Arsenal team news

Aston Villa predicted line-up: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Bailey, Watkins.

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Aston Villa v Arsenal prediction

While it won't be easy for Arsenal against their former manager Unai Emery, it's hard to see the Gunners not bouncing back from the Manchester City defeat.

Aston Villa have lost their last two in the Premier League and they've conceded seven in those games, so Arsenal should have plenty of chances.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal (17/2 at bet365)

Aston Villa v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (16/5) Draw (5/2) Arsenal (4/5)*

