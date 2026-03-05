Arsenal FC have launched their own streaming platform, The Arsenal, along with "exclusive programming" that aims to connect with fans around the world and usher in "a new era of supporter entertainment".

It's a good time to be a fan of the Gunners. On the pitch, the North London club are battling for a first Premier League title in more than two decades and to force their way into the European spots in the Women's Super League. Off it, they're making moves to offer supporters more content than ever.

Billed as the "new digital home for Gooners everywhere", the new platform will feature weekly original series "that celebrate the culture and identity of the club".

The Arsenal, which was developed in collaboration with NTT DATA and is available now on the App Store or Google Play Store, will also offer other supporter services, including breaking news, matchday insights, exclusive content and interviews, retail drops and ticketing.

The streaming hub has launched with the first episodes of three new and exclusive series – The Link Up, The Big Match, and Modern Leader – and a launch film that features Mikel Arteta, players of past and present, and a host of Arsenal fans, including actors Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and Aaron Pierre (Lanterns).

The Link Up sees Arsenal men's star Bukayo Saka meet leading figures from sport, music and culture to explore creativity, leadership and life beyond football.

In episode 1, Saka heads to Abbey Road Studios to speak with Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Tems about "the harmonies between expressing yourself in the studio and on the football pitch".

The Big Match is a dating show for Gunners fans "where the club plays matchmaker and couples meet for the first time on an unforgettable matchday date, capturing the warmth, humour and connection that unite supporters everywhere".

Men's captain Martin Ødegaard takes centre stage in Modern Leader, which will look at performance and leadership by drilling into his "mindset, professionalism and influence on the team and throughout the club".

Bukayo Saka and Tems in episode 1 of the Link Up. Arsenal FC

Additionally, The Arsenal will include an app-exclusive extra episode of the Only in the Land docuseries, which launched last month and is focused on Arsenal's 2024/25 triumph in the Women's Champions League. The new episode will feature never-before-seen footage from last season's European final.

It remains to be seen how the platform will land with the Emirates faithful but there is the promise of more series and content to come, with today's announcement setting out the plan to "provide supporters with an unprecedented view into life at the club".

