Arsenal turn their attention back to European matters on Wednesday evening, when Sporting visit the Emirates for the deciding leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

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The Gunners are set to travel to Man City on Sunday in a pivotal clash in the Premier League title race but cannot afford to look beyond their midweek clash – with a semi-final spot on the line.

Kai Havertz's late winner in Lisbon has given Mikel Arteta's side a one-goal lead ahead of the second leg in North London.

The odds are against Sporting but, having gone toe-to-toe with their hosts in the first leg, they will head to the Emirates with confidence that they can become the first Portuguese team to reach the last four of the Champions League since Porto in 2003/04.

The visitors are not without distractions of their own. Rui Borges's side are locked in the Liga Portugal title race and face Benfica in a key game on Sunday.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Sporting on TV and online.

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When is Arsenal v Sporting?

Arsenal v Sporting will take place on Wednesday 15 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Sporting kick-off time

Arsenal v Sporting will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Sporting on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Arsenal v Sporting online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Arsenal v Sporting on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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