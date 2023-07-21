Gooners will be eager to get a closer look at club-record signing Declan Rice, who made a cameo appearance against the All-Stars, while Mikel Arteta's other summer signing, Kai Havertz, should also get plenty of minutes.

Just like Arsenal, United are also looking forward to a Champions League campaign after an encouraging debut season in the Old Trafford dugout for Erik ten Hag - which also included silverware in the form of the Carabao Cup.

United, who have splashed the cash on Mason Mount and André Onana in this transfer window, are unbeaten in two pre-season friendlies after getting the better of relegated Leeds and French outfit Lyon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Man Utd?

Arsenal v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 22nd July 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Man Utd kick-off time

Arsenal v Man Utd will kick off at 10pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man Utd on?

Man Utd fans can tune in to watch the game on MUTV from 9pm.

The whole of Man Utd's pre-season schedule will be broadcast on MUTV, which can be accessed via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526).

MUTV requires a monthly subscription, the cost of which will vary based on your TV provider.

Alternatively, Arsenal supporters will be able to watch it live on Arsenal.com and the Arsenal app.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man Utd online

You can live stream the match on Arsenal.com and the Arsenal app via the website and app using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Fans can buy individual match passes for each pre-season game, which cost £4.99 ahead of time or £6.99 on match day.

Supporters can also live stream the match on MUTV, via ManUtd.com and the Manchester United App, using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The online subscription costs £7.99 a month or £29.99 for the year.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

