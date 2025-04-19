Lyon are the runaway leaders in the Première Ligue and have won all seven of their Champions League games in 2024/25, including hammering Bayern Munich 6-1 over two legs in the quarter-finals.

The Gunners will head into Saturday's game high in confidence themselves after thrashing Leicester City 5-1 on Wednesday to cut Chelsea's lead at the top of the Women's Super League to three points.

Renée Slegers's side overturned a two-goal deficit in the quarter-finals, beating Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates to reach the final four, and will need the North London ground to be bouncing again this weekend as they look to take a lead with them to France for the second leg.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Lyon on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Lyon?

Arsenal v Lyon will take place on Saturday 19th April 2025.

Arsenal v Lyon kick-off time

Arsenal v Lyon will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Lyon on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 12pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Arsenal v Lyon online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Fans can also watch the game for free via the DAZN YouTube channel and online.

Listen to Arsenal v Lyon on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

