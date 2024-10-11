What channel is Arsenal v Chelsea Women’s Super League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

The pair have battled it out at the top of the WSL over the past decade, winning the last seven titles between them, and are the two most successful clubs in the competition’s history.

The Emirates plays host to a heavyweight Women’s Super League clash on Saturday as Arsenal face Chelsea.

The Blues have won the majority of those crowns, but are taking their first steps into a new era under Sonia Bompastor after the departure of Emma Hayes.

Chelsea will make the short trip to North London high in confidence after their winning start to the new campaign, taking six points from their first two league games and then beating Real Madrid in their Champions League opener, and they are just a point behind league leaders Man City, with a game in hand, after last weekend’s controversial postponement.

It looks a different picture for Arsenal. Jonas Eidevall’s side were held to a second draw in three WSL games by Everton last weekend, and were then beaten 5-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday courtesy of Pernille Harder’s late hat-trick.

Pressure is starting to build on the Swedish coach, and a defeat in the London derby would add insult to injury – leaving them with a mountain to climb in both the league and in Europe.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Chelsea?

Arsenal v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 12th October 2024.

Arsenal v Chelsea kick-off time

Arsenal v Chelsea will kick off at 1:45pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on?

Arsenal v Chelsea will be shown on BBC One from 1:15pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Chelsea online

You can live stream the Arsenal v Chelsea game online via BBC iPlayer.

Check out the teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Arsenal v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

