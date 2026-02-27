The next test of Arsenal's Premier League title credentials comes in the visit of Chelsea on Sunday.

The Gunners bounced back from a recent stumble by thumping Tottenham 4-1 in the North London derby last weekend to restore their five-point lead at the top of the table.

Given Man City have a game in hand over Mikel Arteta's side, that advantage is not as significant as it might seem.

Chelsea will be keen to make a statement at the Emirates after throwing away leads against Leeds and Burnley in consecutive games.

With pressure on the Blues in the race for the Champions League spots, their trip to North London has all the makings of a classic Super Sunday clash.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Chelsea?

Arsenal v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 1 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Chelsea kick-off time

Arsenal v Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Arsenal v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Arsenal v Chelsea on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

