Inter Miami did not qualify and have, somewhat controversially, been given a spot as the tournament hosts. Lionel Messi and co, who have made a mixed start to the 2025 MLS campaign, will want to prove they deserve to be there.

Their first chance to do so will come against Al Ahly. The visitors head into the tournament with a new manager in José Riveiro, are the dominant force in Egyptian football and have won the CAF Champions League three times in the last four years.

The pair have been drawn alongside Porto and Palmeiras in Group A – with the top two teams set to qualify for the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Al Ahly v Inter Miami on TV and online.

When is Al Ahly v Inter Miami?

Al Ahly v Inter Miami will take place on Sunday 15th June 2025.

Al Ahly v Inter Miami kick-off time

Al Ahly v Inter Miami will kick off at 1am.

What TV channel is Al Ahly v Inter Miami on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on 5 from 12am.

Twenty-three of the 63 Club World Cup matches will be shown on 5, including 16 in the group stages, four last 16 clashes, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

How to live stream Al Ahly v Inter Miami online

Every Club World Cup game will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Al Ahly v Inter Miami on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.

