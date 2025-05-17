That slim advantage puts Johnnie Jackson's side in control of the tie and they now only need to avoid defeat at home, where they have the second best record in League Two in 2024/25, to punch their ticket for Wembley.

Notts County, meanwhile, will be without powerful forward Alassana Jatta, who was shown a straight red late on for a two-footed challenge as tempers boiled over in the first leg.

The visitors certainly have the firepower to battle back into the tie, even without Jatta, but will need to find a way to unlock the fourth tier's sternest defence if they're to keep their promotion hopes alive.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AFC Wimbledon v Notts County on TV and online.

When is AFC Wimbledon v Notts County?

AFC Wimbledon v Notts County will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

AFC Wimbledon v Notts County kick-off time

AFC Wimbledon v Notts County will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is AFC Wimbledon v Notts County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream AFC Wimbledon v Notts County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to AFC Wimbledon v Notts County on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

