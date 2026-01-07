Injury-hit Tottenham travel to the South Coast to face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Ad

In a tumultuous period for top-flight managers, with both Enzo Maresca and Ruben Amorim losing their jobs, Thomas Frank retains the support of the Spurs chiefs despite a disappointing start to his tenure.

Frank will hope to reward that faith with a win away at out-of-form Bournemouth in midweek but is expected to be without key creator Mohamed Kudus, who joined the club's lengthy injury list in Sunday's draw with Sunderland.

The Cherries' winless run stretched to 11 games in a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday. Though it's too early to hit the panic button, Andoni Iraola will be desperate to turn the tide and avoid slipping closer to the bottom three.

Antoine Semenyo looks set for his last game at the Vitality Stadium ahead of his January move to Man City and will be keen to sign off in style.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham?

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 7th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham kick-off time

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham will kick off at 7:30pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Golf from 6pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: AFC Bournemouth (21/20) Draw (13/5) Tottenham (12/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.