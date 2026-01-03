Premier League leaders Arsenal head south to Bournemouth on Saturday to kick off the new year.

The Gunners have a four-point lead at the top of the table, after Tuesday's 4-1 win over Aston Villa, and will hope that 2026 is the year that they end their long wait for a league title.

Their hosts start the new year on a 10-game winless run, which stretches back to the end of October and has seen them slide down the table after a strong opening to the campaign.

Star attacker Antoine Semenyo looks set to leave the club in January so Saturday's game could see him bid goodbye to the Vitality Stadium, if he's not already gone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal?

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 3rd January 2026.

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal kick-off time

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

