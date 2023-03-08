The Hammers head into the first leg of their last-16 tie with AEK Larnaca off the back of last weekend's 4-0 defeat at Brighton, a result that leaves them mired in the Premier League relegation battle.

West Ham will hope to put their domestic woes to one side when they travel to Cyprus for the latest stop on their Europa Conference League adventure.

David Moyes is coming under increasing pressure from fans for the team's dire 16th-place position in the table, although the Scot retains the full support of the board.

Europe has been a welcome distraction for Moyes as West Ham have racked up eight wins from eight matches in the Europa Conference League, and they will be expected to return home with an advantage to take into the second leg.

This is the furthest Larnaca have ever progressed in continental competition after beating Dnipro-1 in the play-offs, which they contested after dropping down from the Europa League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AEK Larnaca v West Ham on TV and online.

When is AEK Larnaca v West Ham?

AEK Larnaca v West Ham will take place on Thursday 9th March 2023.

AEK Larnaca v West Ham kick-off time

AEK Larnaca v West Ham will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is AEK Larnaca v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

How to live stream AEK Larnaca v West Ham online

Can you listen to AEK Larnaca v West Ham on radio?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for radio broadcast in the UK.

AEK Larnaca v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: AEK Larnaca (TBC) Draw (TBC) West Ham (TBC)*

AEK Larnaca v West Ham prediction

Despite their poor form in the Premier League, West Ham should get the job done against lesser opposition.

A few changes to the starting XI could revitalise the Hammers, who have found goals easy to come by in this competition.

Our prediction: AEK Larnaca 1-3 West Ham (12/1 at bet365)

