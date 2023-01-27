Accrington booked their place in the fourth round after Tommy Leigh netted an extra-time penalty against Boreham Wood on Tuesday night in a 1-0 win.

League One's Accrington host Premier League side Leeds in the FA Cup on Saturday, with a place in the fifth round up for grabs.

Their FA Cup run could boost their confidence in League One, with Accrington struggling this season. They're 20th in the table and just one point above the relegation zone, however, they do have a game in hand on their rivals.

Leeds, meanwhile, secured a fourth-round spot after hammering Cardiff 5-2 in their third-round replay. Wilfried Gnonto and Patrick Bamford both netted braces, with Rodrigo also chipping in with a goal.

Jesse Marsch's men come into this one on the back of their 0-0 draw at home against Brentford on Sunday afternoon but they could have picked up all three points.

Leeds had 59 per cent possession and had nine shots, with five going on target, and stopped Brentford from having a shot on target.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Accrington v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Accrington v Leeds?

Accrington v Leeds will take place on Saturday 28th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Accrington v Leeds kick-off time

Accrington v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Accrington v Leeds on?

Accrington v Leeds will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 12:15pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Accrington v Leeds online

You can also live stream the Accrington v Leeds game online via iPlayer.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Accrington v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Accrington (7/1) Draw (9/2) Leeds (1/3)*

Accrington v Leeds prediction

Leeds' Premier League quality should shine through on Saturday, regardless of what starting XI Jesse Marsch selects.

Accrington shouldn't cause Leeds too many problems and Marsch's men will likely keep a clean sheet.

Our prediction: Accrington 0-2 Leeds (6/1 at bet365)

