When it came to London 2012, the nation was convinced she would match her achievements in Beijing. But instead of defending her titles, Adlington came away with two bronze medals, admitting that performing in front of a home crowd, "kinds of adds stuff and you forget that all that is a toll on you, and the emotion can take it out of you a little bit".

Of her retirement Adlington said, "I hate the word retire. I love swimming but as a competitive element and elite athlete I won't compete any more. I have achieved everything I wanted to. Some people want to milk it all they can. I've always said I wanted to finish on a high despite my love of the sport.

"I'll always be swimming even when I am 90 years old."

