Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: How to watch Wilder v Fury 2 – TV, live stream, UK start time, undercard
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury go head-to-head once again in 2020
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will face off this weekend after going toe-to-toe in one of the finest heavyweight bouts in recent history.
Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title following a controversial split draw decision in December 2018.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury plus details of the full undercard.
When is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury 2?
The fight will take place on Saturday 22nd February 2020.
Where is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury taking place?
The fight will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA.
How to watch and live stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury in the UK
The fight will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.
Fans will be able to purchase the fight for a one-off fee of £24.95.
You can soak up the entire build-up and full undercard ahead of Wilder and Fury's showdown, with several big names confirmed on the card.
How to watch and live stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury in the US
Fans can watch the fight live in the US via ESPN+
On it’s own, ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.
You can purchase the Wilder v Fury 2 PPV on its own for $79.99 or with a month of ESPN+ for $84.95.
Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury undercard
Charles Martin v Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)
Emanuel Navarrete v Jeo Santisima (Super-Bantamweight)
Sebastian Fundora v Daniel Lewis (Super-Welterweight)
Subriel Matias v Petros Ananyan (Super-Lightweight)
Amir Imam v Javier Molina (Super-Lightweight)
Rolando Romero v Arturs Ahmetovs (Lightweight)
Gabriel Flores Jr v Matt Conway (Lightweight)
Vito Mielnicki Jr v Corey Champion (Welterweight)
Isaac Lowe v Alberto Guevara (Featherweight)