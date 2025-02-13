Luke Littler recorded a 113.91 average in his opening clash with Van Gerwen, but still lost 6-5 in an all-time classic encounter between the pair.

Glasgow will pit Littler against Rob Cross in the first match of the night, while Humphries faces Dobey in a rematch of the Night 1 final in the opening round.

Fans across the nation and beyond will be excited to see how the evening pans out with the cream of the crop all in action.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Premier League Darts 2025 order of play.

Premier League Darts 2025: Glasgow order of play (Night 2)

All UK time. All live on Sky Sports+. Timings subject to change.

Night 2: Glasgow

Quarter-Finals

From 7:40pm

Rob Cross v Luke Littler

From 7:40pm

Michael van Gerwen v Stephen Bunting

From 8:10pm

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price

From 8:40pm

Luke Humphries v Chris Dobey

Winners advance to semi-finals and final on the night.

Premier League Darts 2025 schedule

Thursday 6th February (7pm) Night 1 – Belfast

Thursday 13th February (7pm) Night 2 – Glasgow

Thursday 20th February (7pm) Night 3 – Dublin

Thursday 27th February (7pm) Night 4 – Exeter

Thursday 6th March (7pm) Night 5 – Brighton

Thursday 13th March (7pm) Night 6 – Nottingham

Thursday 20th March (7pm) Night 7 – Cardiff

Thursday 27th March (7pm) Night 8 – Newcastle

Thursday 3rd April (7pm) Night 9 – Berlin

Thursday 10th April (7pm) Night 10 – Manchester

Thursday 17th April (7pm) Night 11 – Rotterdam

Thursday 24th April (7pm) Night 12 – Liverpool

Thursday 1st May (7pm) Night 13 – Birmingham

Thursday 8th May (7pm) Night 14 – Leeds

Thursday 15th May (7pm) Night 15 – Aberdeen

Thursday 22nd May (7pm) Night 16 – Sheffield

Thursday 29th May (7pm) Play-Offs – London

How to watch Premier League Darts 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch Premier League Darts 2025 live on Sky Sports+ and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

