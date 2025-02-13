Premier League Darts 2025 order of play: Night 2 – Glasgow
Check out the Premier League Darts 2025 order of play for each week of the tournament.
Premier League Darts returns for Night 2 in Glasgow this week as Luke Humphries aims to maintain his stellar start to the fresh campaign.
The 2024 world champion defeated Nathan Aspinall and Michael van Gerwen on the road to the final, where he demolished Chris Dobey 6-1 in Belfast.
Luke Littler recorded a 113.91 average in his opening clash with Van Gerwen, but still lost 6-5 in an all-time classic encounter between the pair.
Glasgow will pit Littler against Rob Cross in the first match of the night, while Humphries faces Dobey in a rematch of the Night 1 final in the opening round.
Fans across the nation and beyond will be excited to see how the evening pans out with the cream of the crop all in action.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Premier League Darts 2025 order of play.
Premier League Darts 2025: Glasgow order of play (Night 2)
All UK time. All live on Sky Sports+. Timings subject to change.
Night 2: Glasgow
Quarter-Finals
From 7:40pm
- Rob Cross v Luke Littler
From 7:40pm
- Michael van Gerwen v Stephen Bunting
From 8:10pm
- Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price
From 8:40pm
- Luke Humphries v Chris Dobey
Winners advance to semi-finals and final on the night.
Premier League Darts 2025 schedule
- Thursday 6th February (7pm) Night 1 – Belfast
- Thursday 13th February (7pm) Night 2 – Glasgow
- Thursday 20th February (7pm) Night 3 – Dublin
- Thursday 27th February (7pm) Night 4 – Exeter
- Thursday 6th March (7pm) Night 5 – Brighton
- Thursday 13th March (7pm) Night 6 – Nottingham
- Thursday 20th March (7pm) Night 7 – Cardiff
- Thursday 27th March (7pm) Night 8 – Newcastle
- Thursday 3rd April (7pm) Night 9 – Berlin
- Thursday 10th April (7pm) Night 10 – Manchester
- Thursday 17th April (7pm) Night 11 – Rotterdam
- Thursday 24th April (7pm) Night 12 – Liverpool
- Thursday 1st May (7pm) Night 13 – Birmingham
- Thursday 8th May (7pm) Night 14 – Leeds
- Thursday 15th May (7pm) Night 15 – Aberdeen
- Thursday 22nd May (7pm) Night 16 – Sheffield
- Thursday 29th May (7pm) Play-Offs – London
How to watch Premier League Darts 2025 on TV and live stream
You can watch Premier League Darts 2025 live on Sky Sports+ and Main Event.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.