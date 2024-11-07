Reigning champion Luke Humphries is still the man to beat in 2024. He toppled Rob Cross 16-8 in last year's one-sided final.

This edition of the competition will see teenage sensation Luke Littler return to the big stage. He will be determined to build on his breathtaking breakout year with a signal of intent here ahead of the Worlds.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Grand Slam of Darts 2024.

When is the Grand Slam of Darts 2024?

The Grand Slam of Darts kicks off on Saturday 9th November 2024.

The tournament will run until Sunday 17th November 2024, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch the Grand Slam of Darts 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Grand Slam of Darts 2024 live on Sky Sports+ and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Grand Slam of Darts 2024 schedule

All UK time.

First round

Saturday 9th November

From 1pm on Sky Sports+ and NOW

Sunday 10th November

From 1pm on Sky Sports+ and NOW

Monday 11th November

From 7pm on Sky Sports+ and NOW

Tuesday 12th November

From 7pm on Sky Sports+ and NOW

Second round

Wednesday 13th November

From 7pm on Sky Sports+ and NOW

Thursday 14th November

From 7pm on Sky Sports+ and NOW

Quarter-finals

Friday 15th November

From 7pm on Sky Sports+ and NOW

Saturday 16th November

Quarter-finals: From 7pm on Sky Sports+ and NOW

Semi-finals

Sunday 17th November

Semi-finals: From 1pm on Sky Sports+, Main Event and NOW

Final

Sunday 17th November

Final: From 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event and NOW

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.