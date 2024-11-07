Grand Slam of Darts on TV 2024: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide on how to watch the Grand Slam of Darts 2024 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The Grand Slam of Darts is the perfect appetiser ahead of the Christmas feast of darts in the weeks to come.
Of course, the PDC World Championships will put the sport back on the map over the festive period, but you'll find all the same drama right here this week.
Reigning champion Luke Humphries is still the man to beat in 2024. He toppled Rob Cross 16-8 in last year's one-sided final.
This edition of the competition will see teenage sensation Luke Littler return to the big stage. He will be determined to build on his breathtaking breakout year with a signal of intent here ahead of the Worlds.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Grand Slam of Darts 2024.
When is the Grand Slam of Darts 2024?
The Grand Slam of Darts kicks off on Saturday 9th November 2024.
The tournament will run until Sunday 17th November 2024, with the final taking place on that day.
How to watch the Grand Slam of Darts 2024 on TV and live stream
You can watch the Grand Slam of Darts 2024 live on Sky Sports+ and Main Event.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Grand Slam of Darts 2024 schedule
All UK time.
First round
Saturday 9th November
From 1pm on Sky Sports+ and NOW
Sunday 10th November
From 1pm on Sky Sports+ and NOW
Monday 11th November
From 7pm on Sky Sports+ and NOW
Tuesday 12th November
From 7pm on Sky Sports+ and NOW
Second round
Wednesday 13th November
From 7pm on Sky Sports+ and NOW
Thursday 14th November
From 7pm on Sky Sports+ and NOW
Quarter-finals
Friday 15th November
From 7pm on Sky Sports+ and NOW
Saturday 16th November
Quarter-finals: From 7pm on Sky Sports+ and NOW
Semi-finals
Sunday 17th November
Semi-finals: From 1pm on Sky Sports+, Main Event and NOW
Final
Sunday 17th November
Final: From 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event and NOW
