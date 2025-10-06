World No. 1 Luke Humphries takes on Nathan Aspinall as part of Monday's schedule while fan favourite Luke Littler, who is hunting his first title, and defending champion Mike De Decker are among those in action tomorrow.

A total prize fund of £600,000 is on offer – with £120,000 going to the winner of Sunday's final – in the fourth-ranked major of the year.

With the top players on the planet all in one place, the 28th edition of the Darts World Grand Prix is one fans won't want to miss.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Darts World Grand Prix 2025.

When is the Darts World Grand Prix 2025?

World No. 1 Luke Humphries. Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images

The Darts World Grand Prix 2025 starts on Monday 6th October and runs until the final on Sunday 12th October.

How to watch the Darts World Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Darts World Grand Prix live on Sky Sports.

Games are split between Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ – mostly starting at 6pm or 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Darts World Grand Prix 2025 schedule

All UK time. Full TV schedule not yet confirmed.

First round (Best of 3 sets)

Monday 6th October

From 6pm

(9) Rob Cross v Wessel Nijman

(16) Martin Schindler v Krzysztof Ratajski

(8) Chris Dobey v Cameron Menzies

(5) James Wade v Joe Cullen

(13) Danny Noppert v Jermaine Wattimena

(1) Luke Humphries v Nathan Aspinall

(12) Gary Anderson v Raymond van Barneveld

(4) Stephen Bunting v Niko Springer

Tuesday 7th October

From 6pm

(11) Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse

(14) Ross Smith v Daryl Gurney

(6) Jonny Clayton v Andrew Gilding

(7) Gerwyn Price v Ryan Searle

(2) Luke Littler v Gian van Veen

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Dirk van Duijvenbode

(15) Peter Wright v Mike De Decker

(10) Josh Rock v Ryan Joyce

Second round (Best of 5 sets)

Wednesday 8th October

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Thursday 9th October

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Quarter-finals (Best of 5 sets)

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Semi-finals (Best of 9 sets)

Saturday 11th October

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Final (Best of 11 sets)

Sunday 12th October

TBC v TBC

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.