As a sports-crazy child, I was transfixed by the Olympic Games, summer and winter. It was the only time I was allowed to watch TV for as long as I wanted. The enormity of competing on the world’s biggest stage was mesmerising; the action and emotion made for highly addictive viewing. I had no idea about the Paralympics, however, until I was 12 years old. It was only when I watched a TV news report on a local swimmer, training for a place at the Games, that I discovered their existence.

The first official Paralympic Games took place in Rome in 1960, but broadcasters didn’t provide equal coverage until London 2012. I was lucky that, despite this lack of representation on screen, I was extremely motivated and determined, so much so that for the final weeks before my first Games in Barcelona in 1992, I’d train at my local pool without any support, as my swimming club shut for the summer holidays.

My Paralympic journey began, aged 14, as a swimmer, securing double gold in Barcelona, before becoming a cyclist in 2005 and winning 30 medals, up to Paris 2024. Los Angeles in 2028 could be my 10th Summer Games.

But I wonder how many more people could have gone on to have incredible careers in the world of sports if, when they were growing up, the Paralympics had been celebrated and broadcast to the extent they are today. Representation matters. Seeing athletes with a disability succeed on the global stage provides powerful role models for people, who may never have considered sport or even winter sport as an option.

This month, the 50th anniversary of the Paralympic Winter Games promises to be the biggest and most impactful yet. With 50 countries and 665 athletes, major broadcasters have announced record-setting hours of coverage. Channel 4 will air more than 60 hours of live sport from Milano Cortina in Italy, where I’ll be reporting and presenting live from the different events as well as meeting athletes and their friends and family.

As the Winter Paralympics continue to grow, their influence extends well beyond the vertiginous slopes and ice rinks. At their core, they challenge long-standing assumptions about who winter sport is “for”. Alpine skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey and cross-country skiing have been perceived as exclusive sports – both physically and financially. Seeing Paralympians carving down mountains using sit-skis or navigating snowy landscapes at speed with adapted equipment sends a clear message: winter sport can be inclusive, adaptable and an achievable ambition.

More must be done, however. While more disabled adults are active than they were 10 years ago, there are still 20 per cent fewer disabled than non-disabled people meeting the minimum recommended level of physical activity each week, according to data collected by Sport England. The Paralympics can continue to play a part in addressing this imbalance. But I’d like broadcasters to show more coverage of Para-sports, such as World Cup and World Championship events. Why do Para-sports disappear from TV for the four years between Games?

We must also address the barriers that persistently exist in all communities. The British Paralympic Association is making inroads through its Every Body Moves platform. It champions the idea that physical activity is for everyone, regardless of ability, background or circumstance. It’s awash with winter sports opportunities for people to try. Seeing for myself inclusive skiing, snowboarding and curling has got my own curiosity juices flowing. It also provides access to expert advice, specialist coaching and adapted training opportunities.

We need to keep pushing for more visibility for Para-athletes. The opportunity to see the very best of human performance and records being smashed can be a catalyst to tempt people to become more active. By getting audiences even closer to the action and telling the stories behind our Paralympic athletes, we can continue to build on the impact of the work that’s already under way. Bring it on!

The Paralympic Winter Games begin on Friday 27 February. Coverage on C4

