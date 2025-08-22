Vuelta a España 2025 on TV: Watch live coverage and highlights
Your guide on how to watch the Vuelta a España 2025 live on TV and details about highlights throughout the event.
The Vuelta a España 2025 is shaping up to be another thrilling edition of Spain's premier cycling event – but a depleted peloton will take to the course.
Primož Roglič – winner of four of the last six events – is absent from the start line, while 2022 champion Remco Evenepoel and cycling supremo Tadej Pogačar are also missing.
That paves the way for Jonas Vingegaard to finally get his hands on a Vuelta yellow jersey. He is the runaway favourite to capitalise on the high-profile absentees.
Riders will begin the event in Turin, Italy, before swooping down into the French town of Voiron by Stage 4, at which point riders will jet down into Spain for the remainder of the race.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Vuelta a España 2025.
How to watch Vuelta a España 2025 on TV and live stream
UK viewers can watch all of the action live on TNT Sports.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
Fans can watch TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.
Vuelta a España highlights on TV
There will be regular highlights shows across TNT Sports and discovery+, so you can keep track of all the biggest moments.
Vuelta a España past winners
- 2010: Vincenzo Nibali
- 2011: Chris Froome
- 2012: Alberto Contador
- 2013: Chris Horner
- 2014: Alberto Contador
- 2015: Fabio Aru
- 2016: Nairo Quintana
- 2017: Chris Froome
- 2018: Simon Yates
- 2019: Primož Roglič
- 2020: Primož Roglič
- 2021: Primož Roglič
- 2022: Remco Evenepoel
- 2023: Sepp Kuss
- 2024: Primož Roglič
