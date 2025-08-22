That paves the way for Jonas Vingegaard to finally get his hands on a Vuelta yellow jersey. He is the runaway favourite to capitalise on the high-profile absentees.

Riders will begin the event in Turin, Italy, before swooping down into the French town of Voiron by Stage 4, at which point riders will jet down into Spain for the remainder of the race.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Vuelta a España 2025.

How to watch Vuelta a España 2025 on TV and live stream

UK viewers can watch all of the action live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Fans can watch TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Vuelta a España highlights on TV

There will be regular highlights shows across TNT Sports and discovery+, so you can keep track of all the biggest moments.

Vuelta a España past winners

2010: Vincenzo Nibali

2011: Chris Froome

2012: Alberto Contador

2013: Chris Horner

2014: Alberto Contador

2015: Fabio Aru

2016: Nairo Quintana

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Simon Yates

2019: Primož Roglič

2020: Primož Roglič

2021: Primož Roglič

2022: Remco Evenepoel

2023: Sepp Kuss

2024: Primož Roglič

