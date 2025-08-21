Jonas Vingegaard skipped this event last year citing exhaustion after being dethroned as the Tour de France champion. He returns as the red-hot favourite – can anyone catch him?

Four-time champion – and last year's winner – Primož Roglič is absent from the start line this year, while his Slovenian compatriot Tadej Pogačar is also out of the running, leaving Vingegaard with an opportunity to exploit.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Vuelta a España 2025 schedule.

When does Vuelta a España 2025 start?

The race begins on Saturday 23rd August 2025 in Turin, Italy. Stages will begin after midday each day.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 14th September 2025, with the final stage to be held in Madrid, Spain.

Vuelta a España 2025 route and schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Saturday 23rd August

Stage 1: Turin (Reggia di Venaria) to Novara, 183 km

Sunday 24th August

Stage 2: Alba to Limone Piemonte, 157 km

Monday 25th August

Stage 3: San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres, 139 km

Tuesday 26th August

Stage 4: Susa to Voiron, 192 km

Wednesday 27th August

Stage 5: Figueres to Figueres (Team Time-Trial), 20 km

Thursday 28th August

Stage 6: Olot to Pal (Andorra), 171 km

Friday 29th August

Stage 7: Andorra la Vella to Cerler (Huesca La Magia), 187 km

Saturday 30th August

Stage 8: Monzón (Templario) to Zaragoza, 158 km

Sunday 31st August

Stage 9: Alfaro to Valdezcaray, 195 km

Monday 1st September

Rest Day: Pamplona

Tuesday 2nd September

Stage 10: Arguedas (Parque de la Naturaleza Sendaviva) to El Ferial Larra Belagua, 168 km

Wednesday 3rd September

Stage 11: Bilbao to Bilbao, 167 km

Thursday 4th September

Stage 12: Laredo to Los Corrales de Buelna, 143 km

Friday 5th September

Stage 13: Cabezón de la Sal to L’Angliru, 202 km

Saturday 6th September

Stage 14: Avilés to Alto de La Farrapona (Lagos de Somiedo), 135 km

Sunday 7th September

Stage 15: Vegadeo to Monforte de Lemos, 192 km

Monday 8th September

Rest Day: Pontevedra

Tuesday 9th September

Stage 16: Poio to Mos (Castro de Herville), 172 km

Wednesday 10th September

Stage 17: O Barco de Valdeorras to Alto de El Morredero (Ponferrada), 143 km

Thursday 11th September

Stage 18: Valladolid to Valladolid (Individual Time-Trial), 26 km

Friday 12th September

Stage 19: Rueda to Guijuelo, 159 km

Saturday 13th September

Stage 20: Robledo de Chavela to Bola del Mundo, 159 km

Sunday 14th September

Stage 21: Valdeolmos-Alalpardo to Madrid, 101 km

