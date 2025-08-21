Vuelta a España 2025 schedule: Stages, dates and times
Your complete guide to watching the Vuelta a España, with details including dates, times and the full schedule for each stage.
A quirk of the 2025 Vuelta a España is that riders will have soaked up the surroundings of two different countries before rubber hits the road in Spain.
The Grand Depart in Turin marks the first of four stages beginning in Italy, while Stage 4 itself will wrap up in Voiron, France, before riders jet down to Figueres on the north-eastern tip of the Iberian Peninsula.
Jonas Vingegaard skipped this event last year citing exhaustion after being dethroned as the Tour de France champion. He returns as the red-hot favourite – can anyone catch him?
Four-time champion – and last year's winner – Primož Roglič is absent from the start line this year, while his Slovenian compatriot Tadej Pogačar is also out of the running, leaving Vingegaard with an opportunity to exploit.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Vuelta a España 2025 schedule.
When does Vuelta a España 2025 start?
The race begins on Saturday 23rd August 2025 in Turin, Italy. Stages will begin after midday each day.
The event will come to an end on Sunday 14th September 2025, with the final stage to be held in Madrid, Spain.
Vuelta a España 2025 route and schedule
All UK time. Subject to change.
Saturday 23rd August
Stage 1: Turin (Reggia di Venaria) to Novara, 183 km
Sunday 24th August
Stage 2: Alba to Limone Piemonte, 157 km
Monday 25th August
Stage 3: San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres, 139 km
Tuesday 26th August
Stage 4: Susa to Voiron, 192 km
Wednesday 27th August
Stage 5: Figueres to Figueres (Team Time-Trial), 20 km
Thursday 28th August
Stage 6: Olot to Pal (Andorra), 171 km
Friday 29th August
Stage 7: Andorra la Vella to Cerler (Huesca La Magia), 187 km
Saturday 30th August
Stage 8: Monzón (Templario) to Zaragoza, 158 km
Sunday 31st August
Stage 9: Alfaro to Valdezcaray, 195 km
Monday 1st September
Rest Day: Pamplona
Tuesday 2nd September
Stage 10: Arguedas (Parque de la Naturaleza Sendaviva) to El Ferial Larra Belagua, 168 km
Wednesday 3rd September
Stage 11: Bilbao to Bilbao, 167 km
Thursday 4th September
Stage 12: Laredo to Los Corrales de Buelna, 143 km
Friday 5th September
Stage 13: Cabezón de la Sal to L’Angliru, 202 km
Saturday 6th September
Stage 14: Avilés to Alto de La Farrapona (Lagos de Somiedo), 135 km
Sunday 7th September
Stage 15: Vegadeo to Monforte de Lemos, 192 km
Monday 8th September
Rest Day: Pontevedra
Tuesday 9th September
Stage 16: Poio to Mos (Castro de Herville), 172 km
Wednesday 10th September
Stage 17: O Barco de Valdeorras to Alto de El Morredero (Ponferrada), 143 km
Thursday 11th September
Stage 18: Valladolid to Valladolid (Individual Time-Trial), 26 km
Friday 12th September
Stage 19: Rueda to Guijuelo, 159 km
Saturday 13th September
Stage 20: Robledo de Chavela to Bola del Mundo, 159 km
Sunday 14th September
Stage 21: Valdeolmos-Alalpardo to Madrid, 101 km
