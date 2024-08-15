Vuelta a Espana 2024 on TV: Watch live coverage and highlights
Your guide on how to watch the Vuelta a Espana 2024 live on TV and details about highlights throughout the event.
The Vuelta a Espana marks the return of elite level cycling away from the glitz and glam of Paris 2024.
The Olympic Games are over for another four years, and some of the heroes of the events will be on display throughout Spain in the weeks to come.
Men's Individual Time Trial bronze medallist Wout van Aert is among the highest ranked stars set to feature in the Vuelta.
- Watch the Vuelta a Espana on discovery+ Standard or discovery+ Premium including TNT Sports
Three-time Vuelta winner Primož Roglič returns to fight for glory once again, while Adam Yates represents the best of British in the event.
Reigning champion Sepp Kuss will feature in 2024, though 2022 champion Remco Evenepoel will not line up for the Vuelta after collecting two gold medals in Paris.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Vuelta a Espana 2024.
How to watch Vuelta a Espana 2024 on TV and live stream
UK viewers can watch all of the action live on discovery+, the main hub for all Eurosport live coverage throughout the event.
Every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels, with discovery+ encompassing all of their coverage online.
The discovery+ Standard plan is available for £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.
Vuelta a Espana 2024 highlights on TV
There will be regular highlights shows across discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the Vuelta a Espana, so you can keep track of all the biggest moments.
You can also tune in for highlights on freeview channel DMAX.
Vuelta a Espana past winners
- 2010: Vincenzo Nibali
- 2011: Chris Froome
- 2012: Alberto Contador
- 2013: Chris Horner
- 2014: Alberto Contador
- 2015: Fabio Aru
- 2016: Nairo Quintana
- 2017: Chris Froome
- 2018: Simon Yates
- 2019: Primož Roglič
- 2020: Primož Roglič
- 2021: Primož Roglič
- 2022: Remco Evenepoel
- 2023: Sepp Kuss
