Men's Individual Time Trial bronze medallist Wout van Aert is among the highest ranked stars set to feature in the Vuelta.

Three-time Vuelta winner Primož Roglič returns to fight for glory once again, while Adam Yates represents the best of British in the event.

Reigning champion Sepp Kuss will feature in 2024, though 2022 champion Remco Evenepoel will not line up for the Vuelta after collecting two gold medals in Paris.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Vuelta a Espana 2024.

How to watch Vuelta a Espana 2024 on TV and live stream

UK viewers can watch all of the action live on discovery+, the main hub for all Eurosport live coverage throughout the event.

Every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels, with discovery+ encompassing all of their coverage online.

The discovery+ Standard plan is available for £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

Vuelta a Espana 2024 highlights on TV

There will be regular highlights shows across discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the Vuelta a Espana, so you can keep track of all the biggest moments.

You can also tune in for highlights on freeview channel DMAX.

Vuelta a Espana past winners

2010: Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali 2011: Chris Froome

Chris Froome 2012: Alberto Contador

Alberto Contador 2013: Chris Horner

Chris Horner 2014: Alberto Contador

Alberto Contador 2015: Fabio Aru

Fabio Aru 2016: Nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana 2017: Chris Froome

Chris Froome 2018: Simon Yates

Simon Yates 2019: Primož Roglič

Primož Roglič 2020: Primož Roglič

Primož Roglič 2021: Primož Roglič

Primož Roglič 2022: Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel 2023: Sepp Kuss

