Starting at Compiègne, just outside the city, riders will negotiate rough terrain and cobbles, before wrapping up in Roubaix, close to the Belgian border, later that day.

Nicknamed the 'Hell of the North', this is one of the oldest races in cycling, dating back to 1896, and is not for the faint-hearted.

Defending champion Mathieu van der Poel is the favourite to retain his crown, but Pogačar's maiden presence in the race is likely to stir the pot.

When is Paris-Roubaix 2025?

Paris-Roubaix 2025 takes place on Sunday 13th April 2025.

Coverage begins from 10am.

How to watch the Paris-Roubaix 2025 on TV and live stream

The Paris-Roubaix 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can watch the race on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.

