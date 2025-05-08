Slovenian compatriot Primož Roglič, who won the Giro in 2023, is considered the favourite before the first hill has been climbed, but that could all change once the riders set off.

Adam Yates is the best British hope for the Giro, which begins outside of Italy this year.

The event will depart from Durrës, the first of three stages in Albania, before an early rest day to travel across the Adriatic to Lecce, Italy.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Giro d'Italia 2025.

Giro d'Italia 2025 on TV and live stream

UK viewers can watch the Giro d'Italia 2025 live on TNT Sports and online via discovery+ throughout the course of the event.

The Giro d'Italia 2025 runs from Friday 9th May 2025 until Sunday 1st June 2025 with coverage starting around lunchtime each day.

The discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across TNT Sports, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport, snooker and more.

Giro d'Italia 2025 highlights on TV

There will be regular highlights shows across TNT Sports and discovery+ throughout the Giro d'Italia, so you can keep track of all the biggest moments.

Giro d'Italia past winners

2010 : Ivan Basso

: Ivan Basso 2011 : Michele Scarponi

: Michele Scarponi 2012 : Ryder Hesjedal

: Ryder Hesjedal 2013 : Vincenzo Nibali

: Vincenzo Nibali 2014 : Nairo Quintana

: Nairo Quintana 2015 : Alberto Contador

: Alberto Contador 2016 : Vincenzo Nibali

: Vincenzo Nibali 2017 : Tom Dumoulin

: Tom Dumoulin 2018 : Chris Froome

: Chris Froome 2019 : Richard Carapaz

: Richard Carapaz 2020 : Tao Geoghegan Hart

: Tao Geoghegan Hart 2021 : Egan Bernal

: Egan Bernal 2022 : Jai Hindley

: Jai Hindley 2023 : Primož Roglič

: Primož Roglič 2024: Tadej Pogačar

