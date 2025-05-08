Giro d'Italia 2025 on TV: Watch live coverage and highlights
Your guide on how to watch the Giro d'Italia 2025 live on TV and details about highlights throughout the event.
The Giro d'Italia marks the first Grand Tour of the year and it appears to be a wide-open race given the absence of the reigning champion.
Tadej Pogačar will miss the Giro in order to prepare for a tilt at the Tour de France this summer, leaving a power vacuum ready to be filled.
Slovenian compatriot Primož Roglič, who won the Giro in 2023, is considered the favourite before the first hill has been climbed, but that could all change once the riders set off.
Adam Yates is the best British hope for the Giro, which begins outside of Italy this year.
The event will depart from Durrës, the first of three stages in Albania, before an early rest day to travel across the Adriatic to Lecce, Italy.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Giro d'Italia 2025.
Giro d'Italia 2025 on TV and live stream
UK viewers can watch the Giro d'Italia 2025 live on TNT Sports and online via discovery+ throughout the course of the event.
The Giro d'Italia 2025 runs from Friday 9th May 2025 until Sunday 1st June 2025 with coverage starting around lunchtime each day.
The discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across TNT Sports, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport, snooker and more.
Giro d'Italia 2025 highlights on TV
There will be regular highlights shows across TNT Sports and discovery+ throughout the Giro d'Italia, so you can keep track of all the biggest moments.
Giro d'Italia past winners
- 2010: Ivan Basso
- 2011: Michele Scarponi
- 2012: Ryder Hesjedal
- 2013: Vincenzo Nibali
- 2014: Nairo Quintana
- 2015: Alberto Contador
- 2016: Vincenzo Nibali
- 2017: Tom Dumoulin
- 2018: Chris Froome
- 2019: Richard Carapaz
- 2020: Tao Geoghegan Hart
- 2021: Egan Bernal
- 2022: Jai Hindley
- 2023: Primož Roglič
- 2024: Tadej Pogačar
