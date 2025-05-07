Giro d'Italia 2025 start list: Full list of riders and teams
The full Giro d'Italia 2025 start list ahead of this year's event.
Tadej Pogačar does not feature among the provisional start list for the Giro d'Italia 2025.
The Slovenian superstar led the general classification from Stage 2 to the finale in Stage 21 last year, finishing almost 10 minutes clear of Daniel Martinez in second place.
However, Pogačar and fellow elite star Jonas Vingegaard are both missing from the line-up to focus their preparations on the Tour de France this summer.
2023 champion Primož Roglič is among the starters – and early favourites – for this edition of the Giro, but he faces a competitive field including duo Adam Yates and Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates - XRG, who are both expected to go well.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the full start list for the Giro d'Italia 2025.
Giro d'Italia 2025 start list
Bahrain - Victorious
- Antonio Tiberi
- Pello Bilbao
- Damiano Caruso
- Afonso Eulálio
- Matevž Govekar
- Fran Miholjević
- Andrea Pasqualon
- Edoardo Zambanini
Cofidis
- Milan Fretin
- Nicolas Debeaumarché
- Jonathan Lastra
- Sylvain Moniquet
- Stefano Oldani
- Anthony Perez
- Sergio Samitier
- Jan Maas
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
- Sam Bennett
- Geoffrey Bouchard
- Dries De Bondt
- Stan Dewulf
- Dorian Godon
- Tord Gudmestad
- Nicolas Prodhomme
- Andrea Vendrame
EF Education - EasyPost
- Richard Carapaz
- Hugh Carthy
- Jefferson Alexander Cepeda
- Owain Doull
- Mikkel Frølich Honoré
- James Shaw
- Georg Steinhauser
- Michael Valgren
Groupama - FDJ
- David Gaudu
- Sven Erik Bystrøm
- Clément Davy
- Kevin Geniets
- Lorenzo Germani
- Quentin Pacher
- Enzo Paleni
- Rémy Rochas
INEOS Grenadiers
- Egan Bernal
- Thymen Arensman
- Jonathan Castroviejo
- Lucas Hamilton
- Brandon Smith Rivera
- Kim Heiduk
- Joshua Tarling
- Ben Turner
Intermarché - Wanty
- Louis Meintjes
- Francesco Busatto
- Kevin Colleoni
- Simone Petilli
- Dion Smith
- Gerben Thijssen
- Taco van der Hoorn
- Gijs Van Hoecke
Israel - Premier Tech
- Derek Gee
- Simon Clarke
- Marco Frigo
- Jakob Fuglsang
- Jan Hirt
- Hugo Houle
- Nick Schultz
- Corbin Strong
Lidl - Trek
- Giulio Ciccone
- Daan Hoole
- Søren Kragh Andersen
- Patrick Konrad
- Jacopo Mosca
- Mads Pedersen
- Mathias Vacek
- Carlos Verona
Movistar Team
- Nairo Quintana
- Orluis Aular
- Jon Barrenetxea
- Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda
- Davide Formolo
- Lorenzo Milesi
- Einer Rubio
- Albert Torres
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Thomas Pidcock
- Xabier Mikel Azparren
- Milan Vader
- Mark Donovan
- Emīls Liepiņš
- Damien Howson
- Matteo Moschetti
- Nickolas Zukowsky
Soudal Quick-Step
- Mikel Landa
- Mattia Cattaneo
- Josef Černý
- Gianmarco Garofoli
- Ethan Hayter
- James Knox
- Luke Lamperti
- Paul Magnier
Team Jayco AlUla
- Chris Harper
- Koen Bouwman
- Davide De Pretto
- Paul Double
- Felix Engelhardt
- Michael Hepburn
- Luke Plapp
- Filippo Zana
Team Picnic PostNL
- Romain Bardet
- Alex Edmondson
- Chris Hamilton
- Gijs Leemreize
- Niklas Märkl
- Max Poole
- Casper van Uden
- Bram Welten
Team Polti VisitMalta
- Davide Piganzoli
- Davide Bais
- Mattia Bais
- Giovanni Lonardi
- Mirco Maestri
- Francisco Muñoz
- Andrea Pietrobon
- Alessandro Tonelli
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
- Wout van Aert
- Edoardo Affini
- Wilco Kelderman
- Olav Kooij
- Steven Kruijswijk
- Bart Lemmen
- Dylan van Baarle
- Simon Yates
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
- Yannis Voisard
- Marco Brenner
- Alexander Krieger
- Rick Pluimers
- Michael Storer
- Florian Stork
- Larry Warbasse
- Maikel Zijlaard
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
- Juan Ayuso
- Igor Arrieta
- Filippo Baroncini
- Isaac del Toro
- Rafał Majka
- Brandon McNulty
- Jay Vine
- Adam Yates
VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
- Filippo Fiorelli
- Luca Covili
- Filippo Magli
- Martin Marcellusi
- Alessandro Pinarello
- Alessio Martinelli
- Manuele Tarozzi
- Enrico Zanoncello
XDS Astana Team
- Diego Ulissi
- Nicola Conci
- Lorenzo Fortunato
- Max Kanter
- Anton Kuzmin
- Fausto Masnada
- Wout Poels
- Christian Scaroni
