However, Pogačar and fellow elite star Jonas Vingegaard are both missing from the line-up to focus their preparations on the Tour de France this summer.

2023 champion Primož Roglič is among the starters – and early favourites – for this edition of the Giro, but he faces a competitive field including duo Adam Yates and Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates - XRG, who are both expected to go well.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the full start list for the Giro d'Italia 2025.

Giro d'Italia 2025 start list

Bahrain - Victorious

Antonio Tiberi

Pello Bilbao

Damiano Caruso

Afonso Eulálio

Matevž Govekar

Fran Miholjević

Andrea Pasqualon

Edoardo Zambanini

Cofidis

Milan Fretin

Nicolas Debeaumarché

Jonathan Lastra

Sylvain Moniquet

Stefano Oldani

Anthony Perez

Sergio Samitier

Jan Maas

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

Sam Bennett

Geoffrey Bouchard

Dries De Bondt

Stan Dewulf

Dorian Godon

Tord Gudmestad

Nicolas Prodhomme

Andrea Vendrame

EF Education - EasyPost

Richard Carapaz

Hugh Carthy

Jefferson Alexander Cepeda

Owain Doull

Mikkel Frølich Honoré

James Shaw

Georg Steinhauser

Michael Valgren

Groupama - FDJ

David Gaudu

Sven Erik Bystrøm

Clément Davy

Kevin Geniets

Lorenzo Germani

Quentin Pacher

Enzo Paleni

Rémy Rochas

INEOS Grenadiers

Egan Bernal

Thymen Arensman

Jonathan Castroviejo

Lucas Hamilton

Brandon Smith Rivera

Kim Heiduk

Joshua Tarling

Ben Turner

Intermarché - Wanty

Louis Meintjes

Francesco Busatto

Kevin Colleoni

Simone Petilli

Dion Smith

Gerben Thijssen

Taco van der Hoorn

Gijs Van Hoecke

Israel - Premier Tech

Derek Gee

Simon Clarke

Marco Frigo

Jakob Fuglsang

Jan Hirt

Hugo Houle

Nick Schultz

Corbin Strong

Lidl - Trek

Giulio Ciccone

Daan Hoole

Søren Kragh Andersen

Patrick Konrad

Jacopo Mosca

Mads Pedersen

Mathias Vacek

Carlos Verona

Movistar Team

Nairo Quintana

Orluis Aular

Jon Barrenetxea

Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda

Davide Formolo

Lorenzo Milesi

Einer Rubio

Albert Torres

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

Thomas Pidcock

Xabier Mikel Azparren

Milan Vader

Mark Donovan

Emīls Liepiņš

Damien Howson

Matteo Moschetti

Nickolas Zukowsky

Soudal Quick-Step

Mikel Landa

Mattia Cattaneo

Josef Černý

Gianmarco Garofoli

Ethan Hayter

James Knox

Luke Lamperti

Paul Magnier

Team Jayco AlUla

Chris Harper

Koen Bouwman

Davide De Pretto

Paul Double

Felix Engelhardt

Michael Hepburn

Luke Plapp

Filippo Zana

Team Picnic PostNL

Romain Bardet

Alex Edmondson

Chris Hamilton

Gijs Leemreize

Niklas Märkl

Max Poole

Casper van Uden

Bram Welten

Team Polti VisitMalta

Davide Piganzoli

Davide Bais

Mattia Bais

Giovanni Lonardi

Mirco Maestri

Francisco Muñoz

Andrea Pietrobon

Alessandro Tonelli

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

Wout van Aert

Edoardo Affini

Wilco Kelderman

Olav Kooij

Steven Kruijswijk

Bart Lemmen

Dylan van Baarle

Simon Yates

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

Yannis Voisard

Marco Brenner

Alexander Krieger

Rick Pluimers

Michael Storer

Florian Stork

Larry Warbasse

Maikel Zijlaard

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

Juan Ayuso

Igor Arrieta

Filippo Baroncini

Isaac del Toro

Rafał Majka

Brandon McNulty

Jay Vine

Adam Yates

VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè

Filippo Fiorelli

Luca Covili

Filippo Magli

Martin Marcellusi

Alessandro Pinarello

Alessio Martinelli

Manuele Tarozzi

Enrico Zanoncello

XDS Astana Team

Diego Ulissi

Nicola Conci

Lorenzo Fortunato

Max Kanter

Anton Kuzmin

Fausto Masnada

Wout Poels

Christian Scaroni

