Once riders have negotiated the capital Tirana and Vlorë, they will jet off to Lecce in southern Italy, where they will begin to tread more familiar paths.

Reigning champion Tadej Pogačar will not return to defend his crown in a bid to maximise preparations for the Tour de France. Fellow Slovenian star Primož Roglič will aim to pick up the mantle.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Giro d'Italia 2025 schedule.

Giro d'Italia 2025 schedule and route

All UK time. All live on TNT Sports / discovery+. Subject to change.

Friday 9th May – 12pm / Stage 1: Durazzo (Durrës) - Tirana (Tiranë), 160km

Durazzo (Durrës) - Tirana (Tiranë), 160km Saturday 10th May – 12pm / Stage 2: Tirana (Tiranë) - Tirana (Tiranë), 13.7km

Tirana (Tiranë) - Tirana (Tiranë), 13.7km Sunday 11th May – 12pm / Stage 3: Valona (Vlorë) - Valona (Vlorë), 160km

Valona (Vlorë) - Valona (Vlorë), 160km Monday 12th May / REST DAY

Tuesday 13th May – 11:30am / Stage 4: Alberobello (Pietramadre) - Lecce, 189km

Alberobello (Pietramadre) - Lecce, 189km Wednesday 14th May – 12:30pm / Stage 5: Ceglie Messapica - Matera, 151km

Ceglie Messapica - Matera, 151km Thursday 15th May – 10:15am / Stage 6: Potenza - Napoli, 227km

Potenza - Napoli, 227km Friday 16th May – 11:30am / Stage 7: Castel di Sangro - Tagliacozzo, 168km

Castel di Sangro - Tagliacozzo, 168km Saturday 17th May – 11am / Stage 8: Giulianova - Castelraimondo, 197km

Giulianova - Castelraimondo, 197km Sunday 18th May – 11:45am / Stage 9: Gubbio - Siena, 181km

Gubbio - Siena, 181km Monday 19th May / REST DAY

Tuesday 20th May – 1:45pm / Stage 10: Lucca - Pisa TUDOR ITT, 28.6km

Lucca - Pisa TUDOR ITT, 28.6km Wednesday 21st May – 1:45pm / Stage 11: Viareggio - Castelnovo ne' Monti, 186km

Viareggio - Castelnovo ne' Monti, 186km Thursday 22nd May – 1:45pm / Stage 12: Modena - Viadana (Oglio-Po), 172km

Modena - Viadana (Oglio-Po), 172km Friday 23rd May – 1:45pm / Stage 13: Rovigo - Vicenza, 180km

Rovigo - Vicenza, 180km Saturday 24th May – 1:45pm / Stage 14: Treviso - Nova Gorica/Gorizia, 195km

Treviso - Nova Gorica/Gorizia, 195km Sunday 25th May – 1:45pm / Stage 15: Fiume Veneto - Asiago, 219km

Fiume Veneto - Asiago, 219km Monday 26th May / REST DAY

Tuesday 27th May – 1:45pm / Stage 16: Piazzola sul Brenta - San Valentino (Brentonico), 203km

Piazzola sul Brenta - San Valentino (Brentonico), 203km Wednesday 28th May – 1:45pm / Stage 17: San Michele all'Adige (Fondazione Edmund Mach) - Bormio, 155km

San Michele all'Adige (Fondazione Edmund Mach) - Bormio, 155km Thursday 29th May – 1:45pm / Stage 18: Morbegno - Cesano Maderno, 144km

Morbegno - Cesano Maderno, 144km Friday 30th May – 1:45pm / Stage 19: Biella - Champoluc, 166km

Biella - Champoluc, 166km Saturday 31st May – 1:45pm / Stage 20: Verrès - Sestrière (Vialattea), 205km

Verrès - Sestrière (Vialattea), 205km Sunday 1st June – 1:45pm / Stage 21: Roma - Roma, 143km

