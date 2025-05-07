Giro d'Italia 2025 schedule: Stages, route, dates and times
The Giro d'Italia is primed and ready to roll – but it won't actually start in Italy.
Riders will set off from Durrës in Albania for the first stage of three on the east side of the Adriatic.
Once riders have negotiated the capital Tirana and Vlorë, they will jet off to Lecce in southern Italy, where they will begin to tread more familiar paths.
Reigning champion Tadej Pogačar will not return to defend his crown in a bid to maximise preparations for the Tour de France. Fellow Slovenian star Primož Roglič will aim to pick up the mantle.
Giro d'Italia 2025 schedule and route
- Friday 9th May – 12pm / Stage 1: Durazzo (Durrës) - Tirana (Tiranë), 160km
- Saturday 10th May – 12pm / Stage 2: Tirana (Tiranë) - Tirana (Tiranë), 13.7km
- Sunday 11th May – 12pm / Stage 3: Valona (Vlorë) - Valona (Vlorë), 160km
- Monday 12th May / REST DAY
- Tuesday 13th May – 11:30am / Stage 4: Alberobello (Pietramadre) - Lecce, 189km
- Wednesday 14th May – 12:30pm / Stage 5: Ceglie Messapica - Matera, 151km
- Thursday 15th May – 10:15am / Stage 6: Potenza - Napoli, 227km
- Friday 16th May – 11:30am / Stage 7: Castel di Sangro - Tagliacozzo, 168km
- Saturday 17th May – 11am / Stage 8: Giulianova - Castelraimondo, 197km
- Sunday 18th May – 11:45am / Stage 9: Gubbio - Siena, 181km
- Monday 19th May / REST DAY
- Tuesday 20th May – 1:45pm / Stage 10: Lucca - Pisa TUDOR ITT, 28.6km
- Wednesday 21st May – 1:45pm / Stage 11: Viareggio - Castelnovo ne' Monti, 186km
- Thursday 22nd May – 1:45pm / Stage 12: Modena - Viadana (Oglio-Po), 172km
- Friday 23rd May – 1:45pm / Stage 13: Rovigo - Vicenza, 180km
- Saturday 24th May – 1:45pm / Stage 14: Treviso - Nova Gorica/Gorizia, 195km
- Sunday 25th May – 1:45pm / Stage 15: Fiume Veneto - Asiago, 219km
- Monday 26th May / REST DAY
- Tuesday 27th May – 1:45pm / Stage 16: Piazzola sul Brenta - San Valentino (Brentonico), 203km
- Wednesday 28th May – 1:45pm / Stage 17: San Michele all'Adige (Fondazione Edmund Mach) - Bormio, 155km
- Thursday 29th May – 1:45pm / Stage 18: Morbegno - Cesano Maderno, 144km
- Friday 30th May – 1:45pm / Stage 19: Biella - Champoluc, 166km
- Saturday 31st May – 1:45pm / Stage 20: Verrès - Sestrière (Vialattea), 205km
- Sunday 1st June – 1:45pm / Stage 21: Roma - Roma, 143km
