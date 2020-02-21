When is The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team released on Amazon Prime Video?
The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video and we have everything you need to know
The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team is a new documentary from Amazon Prime Video that will show fly-on-the-wall coverage of the Australia men's cricket team in the wake of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.
Superstar duo Steve Smith and David Warner were banned from cricket for a year while Cameron Bancroft was ruled out for nine months as punishment.
The Test will pick up in the immediate aftermath of the scandal and follow the team through two years of action including the Cricket World Cup and The 2019 Ashes series including the return of the infamous trio
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when you can watch The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team on Amazon Prime Video.
When will The Test be released on Amazon Prime Video?
The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from Thursday 12th March.
How many episodes will there be in The Test?
There will be a total of eight episodes in The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team.