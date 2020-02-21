The Test will pick up in the immediate aftermath of the scandal and follow the team through two years of action including the Cricket World Cup and The 2019 Ashes series including the return of the infamous trio

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when you can watch The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team on Amazon Prime Video.

When will The Test be released on Amazon Prime Video?

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from Thursday 12th March.

How many episodes will there be in The Test?

There will be a total of eight episodes in The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team.

The Test trailer