The England cricket team are gearing up for their second Test match of the series against Sri Lanka to kick-start a busy 2021 – and you can enjoy the whole thing live on TV and radio.

Captain Joe Root set a sensational precedent with 228 from 321 balls in his first innings of the calendar year during the first Test, and he will hope for another resplendent performance for the tourists in the next match.

Dan Lawrence also caught the eye for the England on his Test debut, with fans growing increasingly excited about the team’s prospects going into a year that includes trips to India and Australia – the latter for The Ashes.

Dom Bess and Jack Leach impressed with the ball after taking five-wicket hauls in Sri Lanka’s first and second innings respectively, while Stuart Broad only conceded 14 runs in 17 overs to mark a terrific result for England.

We spoke exclusively to Sir Alastair Cook – who is appearing on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Test Match Special coverage – about Root, England’s exciting future and his take on the “out of context” Steve Smith controversy across the world during Australia v India.

We hope you’re ready for a few early starts in the coming days, due to the time difference, but those who make the effort could be rewarded with more sublime cricket.

Check out the all the dates, times, TV and radio schedules for Sri Lanka v England.

When is Sri Lanka v England 2nd Test?

The second Test will run from Friday 22nd January to Tuesday 26th January.

Players have been given a brief period of respite from the first Test before moving on to the second and final Test match of the series.

The early timings for UK fans may not be ideal, but at the very least you’re all set up for a tremendous breakfast if you’re working from home!

What time Sri Lanka v England in the UK?

Play is scheduled to begin each day at 4:30am, meaning it’s going to be a late one – or an early one – for the Barmy Army tuning in from home.

How to watch Sri Lanka v England on TV

You can watch all the action live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 4:25am each morning. Opening day coverage begins at 4am.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Live stream Sri Lanka v England online

You can watch the Test match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the Tests via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Listen to Sri Lanka v England on radio

BBC Test Match Special is bringing you ball-by-ball coverage of the action in Galle live from the UK!

Coverage begins at 4:15am each morning on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra for fans in the UK.

Jonathan Agnew, Simon Mann and Daniel Norcross are on commentary duty with a host of opinions coming from experts including Michael Vaughan, Ebony Rainford-Brent and, of course, former England captain Cook.

He told us: “I’ll be at the Oval, there’ll be a couple of us in a commentary box commentating on the TV!

“I heard a bit of Aggers the other day and it went brilliantly well when he commentated on the replay, I thought they did a fantastic job in trying conditions.

“I’m looking forward to it, not the 3am starts, but we’ll crack on with that. It’ll be great to be back and do a bit of work.”

All the household names are broadcasting from either The Oval, Media City UK or even their own homes due to current lockdown restrictions, but you can guarantee a great show from all involved whatever the circumstances.

