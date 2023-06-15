Of the 10 players with the most runs in Test history, nine played their final Test in the 21st century, and eight retired in the 2010s.

The list of the leading Test match runs scorers of all time is heavily skewed towards players from this century.

These are some of the greatest batters the sport has ever seen, pairing longevity with immense skill. Test match batting requires excellent technique, temperament and adaptability.

It takes a special player to break the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket. These players have gone even further, building careers packed with match-altering knocks.

Most Test runs in history

10. Allan Border – 11,174 runs

Holder of the record until he was passed by Brian Lara in 2005, Allan Border also held the honour of the most caps in Test history for a long period. Border was not the most elegant nor entertaining batter, but he is one of cricket’s great battlers.

While averaging over 50 in Test cricket and scoring 27 centuries, Border is best remembered for his leadership. He dragged Australia out of the doldrums, introducing a brand of ultra-aggressive, in-your-face cricket and laying the foundations for the all-conquering team of the 1990s and early 2000s.

9. Mahela Jayawardene – 11,814 runs

Debuting in 1997 and playing his final Test in 2014, Mahela Jayawardene is a great of the modern game. An average of 49.84 in Test matches tells just part of the story of how the 5’6 right-hander became a universally admired player.

Arriving on the international scene with plenty of hype, Jayawardene lived up to and exceeded all expectations with his quiet, steely determination and faultless hand-eye coordination.

The Sri Lankan, though, had substance to accompany his elegance, with a knack for going big when he got in, which was particularly important on the flat pitches of the subcontinent.

8. Shivnarine Chanderpaul – 11,867 runs

Unorthodox in his stance, Shivnarine Chanderpaul began his international career as a stroke maker. As the West Indies team around him weakened, Chanderpaul became a far more defensive player, renowned for his backs-to-the-wall knocks and grinding opposition attacks with his nudges and nurdles.

Chanderpaul was not a player for the purists. He was generally a hard player to watch, but there’s no doubting his effectiveness against some of the best bowlers in the history of the game.

7. Brian Lara – 11,953 runs

Many would name Brian Charles Lara in their all-time Test XI. Muttiah Muralitharan selected him as the toughest opponent of his career. The swashbuckling left-hander has the highest first-class and international scores, plus he was responsible for one of the greatest innings ever played with his 153* against Australia in 1999.

Lara transcended cricket. The face of video games and a charismatic personality, even people with no more than a passing interest in the sport recognise his name.

6. Kumar Sangakkara – 12,400 runs

Owner of the highest average among players with over 10,000 Test runs, Kumar Sangakkara spent a good portion of his career as a wicketkeeper-batter for Sri Lanka before focusing on the role of specialist batter. A technically perfect and cool-headed left-hander, Sangakkara provided headaches for bowlers from 2000 all the way through to his retirement in 2015.

Only Don Bradman has scored more Test double centuries. He is the fastest player to reach 8,000, 9,000, 10,000 (joint), 11,000 and 12,000 Test runs.

5. Alastair Cook – 12,472 runs

England’s all-time leading scorer and the top scoring left-hander in Test history, Alastair Cook was perhaps the most limited Test player to reach the 10,000-run threshold. Cook was not blessed with an array of shots, instead relying on unbreakable concentration and taking full advantage when bowlers allowed him to unleash his cut or pull.

Cook has the lowest average of players with 10,000 runs, but he also had the toughest task of the lot as an opening batter in English conditions.

His career had immense highs like the 2010-11 Ashes mixed with crushing lows, including the whitewash in Australia and considerable criticism of his captaincy.

4. Rahul Dravid – 13,288 runs

Appropriately nicknamed ‘The Wall’, Rahul Dravid averaged north of 52 in Test cricket. An unshakeable character with an efficient and textbook technique, Dravid was comfortable occupying the crease and proved an immensely frustrating player to bowl to.

While some of his teammates struggled when playing outside of Asia, Dravid had the technique to adapt to different conditions, leading to plenty of success in Australia, New Zealand, England and the Caribbean.

Dravid is one of only two players to score 10,000 Test runs from a single position in the order.

3. Jacques Kallis – 13,289 runs

Jacques Kallis is statistically the greatest all-rounder in Test history, with 292 wickets to accompany his 13,289 runs and 45 centuries. Kallis was exceptionally durable, too, playing in 166 Test matches between 1995 and 2013. In that time, he starred as South Africa became the number one Test team in the world and was frequently near the top of the Test batting rankings.

Kallis was comfortable ticking over at a strike rate of 46, but he had all the shots to go after the bowling when the circumstances allowed.

While not the most captivating player for the neutrals, there were very few weaknesses in the South African’s batting, allowing him to construct long innings.

2. Ricky Ponting – 13,378 runs

Ricky Ponting was a ferocious competitor and aggressive shot maker, despite batting at number three for 196 of his 287 Test innings. As is the case for many Australians, Ponting was at his best on the back foot, and is renowned as one of the best players of the pull and hook in the history of the game.

He was comfortable coming forward too, however, possessing shots all around the wicket. Many of his 41 Test centuries were match-winning knocks, with a strike rate of almost 59 reflecting how he could take the game away from opponents.

Being an attack-minded batter came with its downsides, and he had a tendency for making himself vulnerable to LBWs, but Ponting sits as a true Australian great.

1. Sachin Tendulkar – 15,921 runs

Miles clear atop this list and with 51 centuries to his name across 200 Test matches (also a record), Sachin Tendulkar has an argument to be considered the greatest batter since Don Bradman.

Debuting for India as a 16-year-old, Tendulkar’s Test career spanned four decades with records tumbling throughout. The Little Master had perfect balance at the crease, enabling excellent timing whether rocking back for a pull or leaning into his trademark straight drive.

Tendulkar is worshipped in India, and adored around the world. Beyond the favourable wickets of the subcontinent, he was able to excel, averaging over 45 in every Test-playing nation other than Pakistan.

Owner of a catalogue of Test records, it is hard to see anyone catching Tendulkar’s run tally with the direction Test cricket is heading.

