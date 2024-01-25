The England ODI team was humiliated on Indian soil during the Cricket World Cup, but Stokes's Test team have shown steady signs of improvement throughout his reign.

The India v England series will take the sides from Hyderabad to Dharamsala from late January to early March.

Every match will start at 4am each day, but when will the designated lunch and tea breaks come throughout the ties?

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details and lunch, tea and stumps during the India v England 2024 series.

When is lunch in India v England series?

India v England will break for lunch at 6am UK time.

Play will break for 40 minutes before resuming with the second session.

When is tea in India v England series?

India v England will break for tea at 8:40am UK time.

Players will take a 20-minute break in the afternoon prior to the third and final session.

When is stumps in India v England series?

India v England will close each day at 12pm UK time.

The early start is necessary due to the Test matches taking place in India, but fans in the UK will be pleased to enjoy the drama each morning throughout the series.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

India v England on TV and live stream

The India v England series will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 each day. For specific match times, see our schedule.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch the series on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.