What time is lunch, tea and stumps in India v England 2024 Test series? Time and breaks explained
Your guide to timings during the India v England 2024 Test series.
India and England lock horns in a five-Test series to kick-start 2024 across the subcontinent.
Test captain Ben Stokes will be eager to make a strong start to the fresh calendar year, following surgery in November 2023.
The England ODI team was humiliated on Indian soil during the Cricket World Cup, but Stokes's Test team have shown steady signs of improvement throughout his reign.
The India v England series will take the sides from Hyderabad to Dharamsala from late January to early March.
Every match will start at 4am each day, but when will the designated lunch and tea breaks come throughout the ties?
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details and lunch, tea and stumps during the India v England 2024 series.
When is lunch in India v England series?
India v England will break for lunch at 6am UK time.
Play will break for 40 minutes before resuming with the second session.
When is tea in India v England series?
India v England will break for tea at 8:40am UK time.
Players will take a 20-minute break in the afternoon prior to the third and final session.
When is stumps in India v England series?
India v England will close each day at 12pm UK time.
The early start is necessary due to the Test matches taking place in India, but fans in the UK will be pleased to enjoy the drama each morning throughout the series.
