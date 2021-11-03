England v South Africa T20 World Cup 2021: Watch live on TV, UK time

England are in the driving seat of the T20 World Cup Super 12 as they seek to extend their winning run of form this weekend.

Advertisement

Eoin Morgan’s men have secured four wins from four matches, thanks in large part to a string of sublime displays from Jos Buttler with the bat and in the field.

Buttler struck his first ever T20I 100 in the victory over Sri Lanka and has now racked up 177 runs from just 99 balls in his last two innings. On both occasions, he was not out.

Victory over South Africa would send a strong signal of intent to the rest of the field as the runners and riders begin to emerge for the semi-finals.

South Africa are among the teams chasing qualification from Group 1. As things stand, it looks as though they may need to defeat England to stand a chance of progression with Australia breathing down their necks.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch England v South Africa at the T20 World Cup including TV channel information, date and time.

T20 World Cup squads 2021: Confirmed list of players

What time does England v South Africa start at T20 World Cup?

England v South Africa starts at 2pm UK time on Saturday 7th November 2021.

Each team plays a match every few days in the Super 12 phase of the tournament, so keep an eye on our T20 World Cup 2021 TV schedule guide for all the dates and times.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Watch England v South Africa at T20 World Cup on TV

You can watch England v South Africa live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event or online via the Sky Go app. Live coverage of the match starts at 1:30pm (Main Event coverage begins at 3pm).

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.