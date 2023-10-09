Lose, and England will pretty much need to win all seven of their remaining matches to make the semi-finals.

Bangladesh started their campaign with a tidy win over Afghanistan and will by no means be a pushover, but the match being held in the stunning Dharmasala, where spin plays much less of a role, will favour England's arsenal of quick bowlers.

For that reason, England may leave out the spin of Moeen Ali and pick one of Gus Atkinson, David Willey or Reece Topley as an extra seamer. Elsewhere in the squad, Ben Stokes is expected to remain unavailable whilst he recovers from a hip injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Bangladesh on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is England v Bangladesh?

England v Bangladesh will take place on Tuesday 10th October 2023.

England v Bangladesh UK time

England v Bangladesh will start at 6am.

What TV channel is England v Bangladesh on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 5:30am.

How to live stream England v Bangladesh online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to England v Bangladesh on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

England v Bangladesh key player to watch

Dawid Malan (England)

England were unusually tentative with the bat against New Zealand, with Joe Root saying to the BBC afterwards: "I don't think we'll see guys getting caught mid-off or long-off check-driving anymore. They'll be hitting it 20 rows back."

Malan's 14 off 24 balls against New Zealand was indicative of a stop-start innings for England. Against Bangladesh, expect the shackles to be gone and a speedy start on show from one of the form players in the world.

