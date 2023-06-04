The Aussies touch down in England with just a couple of weeks to go before they attempt to defend The Ashes title and a tense one-off Test clash with India will give them plenty of opportunity to shake off the rust against top class opposition.

Australia wrap up their pre-Ashes preparations with a World Test Championship final match-up against India in a blockbuster clash at Lord's.

The 2021/22 Ashes victory started a run of four Test series wins and a draw for Australia before they were halted in their tracks by India with a 2-1 series defeat in the subcontinent earlier this year.

Captain Pat Cummins will be determined to see a strong showing from his men to rebuild any shaken confidence ahead of The Ashes summer.

Batter Usman Khawaja is coming in hot with scores of 180, 81 and 60 among his four opening innings' in India, though his second innings scores were significantly lower into single figures.

Indian icon Virat Kohli reminded the world he has plenty left to give in his last outing against Australia with a whopping 186, his first century since 2019. He will be determined to rebuild a streak of monstrous form in 2023.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about Australia v India.

When is the Australia v India Test match?

The World Test Championship takes place between Wednesday 7th June 2023 and Sunday 11th June 2023.

You can check out the full schedule below.

What time is Australia v India in the UK?

Play starts at 10:30am UK time for each match.

Be sure to check out the full schedule below for specific dates for every match.

Australia v India TV schedule

All UK times and dates.

The Australia v India schedule is as follows:

Australia v India World Test Championship final

1st Test: 10:30am, Wednesday 7th – Sunday 11th June 2023

Check out all the TV and live stream and radio details below.

How to watch Australia v India on TV

You can watch the Test match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream Australia v India online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match on NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Australia v India on the radio

BBC Test Match Special has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of Australia's clash against India, with the team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.

Broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and via their online player with build-up of each match starting prior to the time listed above.

