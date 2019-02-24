Sergio Agüero scored a hat-trick during the Premier League showdown at the Etihad and he will be hoping to produce another full-throttle display against Maurizio Sarri’s side.

However, Eden Hazard scored the winning goal against Manchester United in last season’s FA Cup final and will also be determined to inspire his team to lifting another piece of silverware at Wembley.

Find out everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup final, including TV and live stream information, kick-off time and our prediction.

When is the Carabao Cup final kick-off time?

Chelsea against Manchester City will kick off at 4.30pm on Sunday 24th February 2019.

How to watch Chelsea v Manchester City?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 24th.

