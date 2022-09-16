Five super middleweight titles are on the line as both sensational fighters gear up to complete their trilogy fight following a pair of spectacular bouts so far.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are preparing to put on a supreme show for the third time in Las Vegas this weekend.

Both encounters have gone the distance, 12 rounds apiece. The pair drew in 2017 before Canelo was crowned king by majority decision in 2018.

Fans have longed for the pair to round off a trilogy, and now their wishes will be granted. Everything is on the line and the world awaits a show.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Canelo vs GGG 3 via live stream and TV.

What channel is Canelo vs GGG 3?

Fans can tune in to watch Joshua's latest fight on DAZN.

You will need a regular subscription, which costs just £7.99 per month, plus a PPV pass which will cost a one-off fee of £9.99, to soak up this blockbuster clash.

Watch Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream

DAZN is not a terrestrial TV channel and can only be viewed online via its streaming platform.

It can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

However, that stream can be cast to your TV, meaning you can soak up all the action on the big screen via your chosen media player.

When is Canelo vs GGG 3?

The fight takes place on Saturday 17th September 2022, but UK fans must wait until the early hours of Sunday 18th September to tune in due to the time difference.

TV coverage of Canelo vs GGG 3 starts from 1am in the early hours of Sunday on DAZN.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Canelo vs GGG 3 fight time guide.

Where is Canelo vs GGG 3 fight on?

Canelo faces GGG at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – the site of their previous two fights.

All three fights will have been hosted on the same weekend in 2017, 2018 and 2022. Fans will hope for a similar amount of entertainment and epic drama as the previous two encounters.

Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin – WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs Israel Gonzalez – WBC super flyweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado – WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight title

Austin Williams vs Kieron Conway – IBF North American super middleweight title

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo – WBA International middleweight title

Marc Castro vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza – Lightweight

Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Molina – Super Lightweight

Anthony Herrera vs Delvin McKinley – Super Flyweight

