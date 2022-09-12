When is Canelo vs GGG 3? Time, date and ring walks

The pair went to war in 2017 and 2018. The first encounter ended in a split decision draw, while the second showdown went to Canelo by majority decision.

The closeness of the fights and pedigree of the fighters themselves saw massive interest whip up around the fights, and they will hope to attract a similarly huge audience for their third duel.

For only the second time in his 61-fight career, Canelo enters this fight off the back of a defeat. The Mexican megastar stepped up to light-middleweight but was toppled by Dmitry Bivol by unanimous decision. Alvarez started his professional career in 2005 but his only other defeat came against Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

GGG has defeated every single opponent in his professional boxing career other than Canelo, who blotched GGG's record with a draw and a defeat.

Fans will be licking their lips at the prospect of these two supreme boxers going toe to toe once again with a host of belts on the line.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Canelo vs GGG 3 fight.

When is Canelo vs GGG 3?

Canelo vs GGG 3 takes place on Saturday 17th September 2022, but for UK viewers it will take place in the early hours of Sunday 18th September.

This is the same weekend of the year that their previous two fights went ahead in 2017 and 2018.

What time is Canelo vs GGG 3?

TV coverage of Canelo vs GGG 3 starts from approximately 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday morning on DAZN in the UK.

The undercard will commence from 1am with numerous hours of action prior to the main event between Canelo and GGG.

Canelo vs GGG 3 ring walk time

Canelo and GGG are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 4am UK time with the action expected to begin shortly after, possibly around 4:30am.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop.

Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard

Below is the undercard information for the Canelo vs GGG 3 fight.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 (super-middleweight, WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC titles)

Jesse Bam Rodriguez vs Israel Gonzalez (super-flyweight, WBC title)

Ammo Williams vs Kieron Conway (middleweight)

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo (super middleweight)

Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado (super middleweight)

