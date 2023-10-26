Since then, he has become a Netflix star through At Home with the Furys and agreed to take on Ngannou in a fight that few could have predicted at the start of the year.

Ngannou was the UFC Heavyweight Champion throughout 2021 and 2022, but vacated the title after contract talks collapsed with officials. He is now aiming to carve out a professional boxing career.

It's fair to say this isn't the fight many heavyweight boxing fans would like to see, with a Usyk clash on ice, but where Fury goes, the cameras – and the fans – will follow.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou via live stream and TV.

What channel is Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou?

Fans can tune in to watch Fury and Ngannou's showdown live on TNT Sports Box Office for a one-off fee of £21.95.

You can either navigate to Channel 494 on BT TV or Channel 490 on Sky TV for more details on how to get the fight or go to the TNT Sports Box Office website.

Watch Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou live stream

You can purchase the event to watch on TNT Sports Box Office via the online player.

It can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

When is Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou?

The fight takes place on Saturday 28th October 2023.

TV coverage of Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou starts from 6pm on TNT Sports Box Office.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou fight time guide.

Where is the Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou fight?

Tyson Fury faces Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury has never fought in Saudi Arabia previously, despite several other big bouts being hosted in the country.

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou undercard

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou

David Adeleye v Fabio Wardley

Joseph Parker v Simon Kean

Martin Bakole v Carlos Takam

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agron Smakici

