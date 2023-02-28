Jay Swingler and NichLmao – who boasts over 22 million YouTube subscribers on his channel – will headline the event in Telford.

The fifth edition of Misfits Boxing has arrived with 005 set to bring a big line-up of YouTube personalities and online stars to the ring.

Originally set to be staged in Milton Keynes, the 005 event will now go ahead just a short ride from Swingler's home town of Dudley.

KSI's Misfits Boxing promotion will hope to capitalise on the boom in YouTube personality showdowns, with Jake Paul and Tommy Fury drawing in unprecedented interest last weekend.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Misfits Boxing 005 via live stream and TV.

What channel is Misfits Boxing 005?

Fans can tune in to watch Misfits Boxing 005 on DAZN.

You will need a regular subscription, which costs just £7.99 per month, and there is no PPV fee for this particular event.

Watch Misfits Boxing 005 live stream

DAZN is not a terrestrial TV channel and can only be viewed online via its streaming platform.

It can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Plus, that stream can be cast to your TV, meaning you can soak up all the action on the big screen via your chosen media player.

When is Misfits Boxing 005?

The event takes place on Saturday 4th March 2023.

TV coverage of Misfits Boxing 005 starts from 7pm on DAZN.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Misfits Boxing 005 fight time guide.

Where is Misfits Boxing 005 on?

Misfits Boxing 005 goes ahead at the Telford International Centre in Telford, UK.

The event was originally slated to take place in Milton Keynes but the venue was switched to Jay Swingler's home town.

Misfits Boxing 005 fight card

Jay Swingler v NichLmao

King Kenny v Ashley Tebi from Rak-Su

Deen The Great v Pully Arif

Luis Pineda & BDave v Stromedy & Austin Sprinz

Walid Sharks v N&A Productions

Astrid Wett v AJ Bunker

Ginty v Halal Ham

Tempo Arts v Godson

