The YouTuber sensation was originally set to face MMA personality Dillon Danis before Conor McGregor's former corner man dropped out of the event.

KSI returns to the ring at the OVO Arena Wembley for Misfits Boxing 004 where he will face FaZe Temperrr in an exhibition bout.

Temperrr – part of the FaZe Call of Duty clan – stepped up to fill the headline void after defeating Overtflow at Misfits Boxing 003.

On the same night, KSI won two separate fights against Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda within a matter of hours at The O2 Arena in London.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the KSI v FaZe Temperrr fight.

When is KSI v FaZe Temperrr?

KSI v FaZe Temperrr takes place on Saturday 14th January 2023.

This is KSI's sixth fight, and his third classified exhibition bout. His last outing saw him defeat Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Swarmz on the same night.

What time is KSI v FaZe Temperrr?

TV coverage of KSI v FaZe Temperrr starts from 7pm UK time on DAZN. That means it will be a 2pm ET start for US viewers.

The undercard will commence from around that time with numerous hours of action prior to the main event between KSI and FaZe Temperrr.

KSI v FaZe Temperrr ring walk time

KSI and FaZe Temperrr are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 10pm UK time with the action expected to begin shortly after, possibly around, 10:30pm.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day.

KSI v FaZe Temperrr undercard

Below is the undercard information for the KSI v FaZe Temperrr fight.

KSI v FaZe Temperrr

Slim Albaher v Tom Zanetti

Salt Papi v Josh Brueckner

Ryan Taylor v Swarmz

Anthony Taylor v Idris Virgo

Joe Fournier v Tony Christodoulou

Faith Ordway v Elle Brooke

