YouTube sensation Jake – brother of fellow online personality Logan Paul – has enjoyed a string of exhibition victories without facing a professional boxer.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally make their feud physical when the pair clash in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

That all changes here as he takes on Love Island 2019 runner-up Tommy – half brother of Tyson Fury – who boasts eight career wins to date on his professional record.

Both men have rowed back and forth for years, but the time for talking will soon be over and they must confront one another with gloves up to settle the score once and for all.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Jake Paul v Tommy Fury via live stream and TV.

What channel is Jake Paul v Tommy Fury?

Fans can tune in to watch Jake Paul v Tommy Fury on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee of £19.95.

Watch Jake Paul v Tommy Fury live stream

If you purchase the event via BT Sport Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

BT Sport Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

When is Jake Paul v Tommy Fury?

The fight takes place on Sunday 26th February 2023.

TV coverage of Jake Paul v Tommy Fury starts from 6:30pm on BT Sport Box Office.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Jake Paul v Tommy Fury fight time guide.

Where is Jake Paul v Tommy Fury fight on?

Jake Paul faces Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The 15,500-capacity arena hosted Anthony Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019.

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury undercard

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu v Badou Jack – WBC cruiserweight title fight

Bader Samreen v Viorel Simion

Muhsin Cason v Taryel Jafarov

Ziyad Almaayouf v Janos Penzes

Adam Saleh v Stuart Kellogg

