Mayweather became accustomed to fighting in Las Vegas with his last 15 professional fights taking place in Paradise, but has embarked on a de facto world tour of exhibition events.

Floyd Mayweather is gearing up for his first ever fight on UK soil against MMA and Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers.

London is his next stop and British fans will be desperate to see their hero live in the flesh in this historic duel.

Mayweather was due to face British Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison, though the latter pulled out due to a knee issue and Chalmers has stepped up to the plate at short notice.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers via live stream and TV.

What channel is Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers?

Fans can tune in to watch Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers on Zeus.

The fight costs £24.88 on pay-per-view with a full card of action to soak up.

Watch Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers live stream

Zeus is not a terrestrial TV channel and can only be viewed online via its streaming platform.

It can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Plus, that stream can be cast to your TV, meaning you can soak up all the action on the big screen via your chosen media player.

When is Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers?

The fight takes place on Saturday 25th February 2023.

The undercard for Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers starts from approximately 7pm.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers fight time guide.

Where is Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers fight on?

Floyd Mayweather faces Aaron Chalmers at the O2 Arena in London.

The 20,000-capacity arena has hosted – and will continue to host – many top boxing bouts, with Anthony Joshua v Jermain Franklin coming up in April.

Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers undercard

Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers

Natalie Nunn v Tommie Lee

Ulysses Diaz v Khalas Karim

J’Hon Ingram v Declan Kenna

Antonio Zepeda v Christopher Lovejoy

Kevin Johnson v Mike Hales

Sammy-Jo Luxton v Hayley Barraclough

