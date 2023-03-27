Joshua has lost three of his last five fights dating back to 2019, with the last two defeats coming at the hands of new heavyweight superpower Oleksandr Usyk.

Anthony Joshua is fighting for his reputation, his pride and, ultimately, his future when he steps into the ring with Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena.

He went the distance both times with the Ukrainian megastar but was clearly outclassed and now faces the scrap of his career – to return to the upper echelons of the heavyweight division.

Franklin is an accomplished fighter with 21 victories and zero defeats under his belt before falling to Dillian Whyte last year. However, the loss was a controversial one as many thought he had done enough to claim victory.

In being selected to face Joshua, Franklin will take the compliment and see this as a big chance to make amends for his first shot at glory on British soil. Joshua cannot afford to be complacent going into this one.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin via live stream and TV.

What channel is Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin?

Fans can tune in to watch Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin on DAZN – and the great news is that the fight is not on pay-per-view.

You can tune in for the fight via a standard DAZN membership which costs just £9.99 per month for an annual subscription. Or you can sign up for a one-month pass only, which still costs less than Joshua's most recent PPVs on other platforms.

Watch Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

When is Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin?

The fight takes place on Saturday 1st April 2023.

TV coverage of Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin starts from 7pm on DAZN.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin fight time guide.

Where is the Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin fight on?

Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena in London.

The good news for AJ is that he currently boasts a 7-0 winning record at this familiar venue.

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin undercard

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin

Matteo Signani v Felix Cash

Fabio Wardley v Michael Polite Coffie

Austin Williams v River Wilson-Bent

Campbell Hatton v Louis Fielding

John Hedges v Daniel Bocianski

Ziyad Almaayouf v TBA

Peter Kadiru v TBA

Juergen Uldedaj v TBA

