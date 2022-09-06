Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick lead a strong cast of European players into the DP World Tour tournament – not to be confused with the PGA Championship, one of the golf majors set in the US.

Buckle up, the BMW PGA Championship has arrived with a melting pot of PGA Tour stars and LIV Golf rebels threatening to bubble over at Wentworth.

They will be joined by a stack of big names, plus 17 players currently enlisted on the controversial, Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

You should expect spiky press conferences and exchanges throughout the competition this week, but hopefully the strong field diverts some attention to the golf action itself.

McIlroy comes into this one on the back of a dramatic Tour Championship victory as he toppled Scottie Scheffler by a single stroke to claim victory in the season-ending tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to BMW PGA Championship golf including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

When is the BMW PGA Championship?

The BMW PGA Championship will take place on Thursday 8th September 2022 and run until Sunday 11th September 2022.

BMW PGA Championship tee times 2022

Play begins at 6:40am UK time on the opening two days of the competition.

You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times.

For the full list of updated tee times, check out the BMW PGA Championship website.

How to watch BMW PGA Championship golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BMW PGA Championship schedule 2022

All UK time.

Thursday 8th September

From 9am – live on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

Friday 9th September

From 9am – live on Sky Sports Golf

Saturday 10th September

From 9am – live on Sky Sports Golf

Sunday 11th September

From 9am – live on Sky Sports Golf

